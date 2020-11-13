Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family, friends and so appreciative of the opportunity serve as the Mayor/Commissioner of our wonderful city.

The strength of our city comes from you, our residents. I am thankful that we have active and caring citizens. I’m also thankful for our City staff/employees and BSO police/fire, who work hard every day to provide you with superior services and amenities.

So this holiday, as we gather to spend time with the people who matter most, let’s take some time to remind our children why we are so thankful for them. Because of them, I feel more certain than ever that — no matter what lies ahead — the City of West Park will always be shaped by those who strive to be kind, giving, and fearless about the future. I’m grateful for that.

We are blessed here in the City of West Park, and I appreciate your friendship, honesty, prayers, recommendations, and support. As we keep our faith, family, and friends close to our hearts, let us always pray for each other and lift up those who need it most during this holiday season. It is important that we remember the less fortunate and are mindful of their struggles. Let us love, share and give in the spirit of compassion and humanity.

I extend sincerest best wishes to you the residents of West Park. May this season bring peace, joy and gratitude for the blessings we have received, and bring optimism and promise for our years ahead.

Happy Thanksgiving!

#OneWestPark