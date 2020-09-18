West Park Retail Leasing Opportunities

On July 10, 2020, construction commenced on the Plaza Mall retail development project at 5690 Pembroke Road, West Park, Florida 33023. The Plaza Mall construction project will consist of a 5,180 square foot shopping plaza consisting of four 800 square foot retail spaces and one 1,900 square foot anchor tenant space.

In accordance with an approved project development agreement between Wilferz Company LLC and the City of West Park, leasing preference will be provided to qualified business owners who reside in the City of West Park. Local business owners are therefore highly encouraged to apply for leasing opportunities at the new Plaza Mall retail development. Leasing inquiries may be made by contacting Wilferz Company representatives at (954) 614-1533.