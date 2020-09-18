West Park youth council receives voluntary service award

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020 the City of West Park Youth Council was awarded a 2020 Florida Recreation and Park Association’s (FRPA) Voluntary Service Award. On behalf of the Youth Council, Mr. Cesar Garcia, Parks and Recreation Director, attended the award presentation at the Annual FRPA Conference at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate in Orlando, Florida.

The Florida Recreation and Park Association’s Voluntary Service Award is presented annually to citizens, businesses or organizations whose contributions of volunteer service over a period of time have improved the quality and quantity of leisure opportunities through parks, recreation and leisure service programs and projects in neighborhoods, communities, or the State of Florida.

Volunteer efforts may include:

• An individual or group contribution of time and effort to the parks, recreation and leisure services movement for a minimum of three years.

• Advocacy activity on behalf of parks, recreation and leisure services, through involvement in other organizations or endeavors outside the parks, recreation and leisure services field.

• Advocacy activity on behalf of parks, recreation or leisure services, through involvement in local or state legislative activity resulting in the heightened awareness of the benefits of parks, recreation and leisure services.

Congrats to the West Park Youth Council on this award!