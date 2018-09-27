Youth Council On The Move!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Members of the City’s Youth Council recently had the privilege to attend this year’s National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 42nd Annual Training Conference and Exhibition, which was held July 29-August 1, 2018 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. Attendees were educated on the changed lives of those who have served in law enforcement. They also learned strategies on how to become good future leaders.

Additionally, the Youth Council attended the Florida League of Cities Annual Conference on Saturday, August 18, 2018, also held at the Diplomat Beach Resort. Attendees collaborated with other youth council groups from surrounding communities as they were taught leadership skills, shared ideas with peers, discussed strategies for Florida’s future, and learned about the latest products and services designed for municipal governments.