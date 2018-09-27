Youth Council Summer Activities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It has been a busy month for the Youth Council of West Park. In late July, I had the pleasure of joining our youth at the NOBLE(National Organization of Black Law Enforcement) Youth Leadership Conference that was held at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood Where the theme for the conference was “Living in my Passion, Purpose and Promise”. Our youth were exposed to a variety of seminars including a discussion with two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas on gun violence in our schools and community. They also attended a trip to Florida Memorial University. Commissioner Brunson had the honor of being one of the speakers and mentors for the conference.

as well.

In mid-August, the Youth Council joined youth councils from across the State at the Florida League of Cities Conference and participated in a full day of open meeting discussions on a variety of topics affecting them in today’s society. They were able to exchange ideas and collaborate with the other youth councils on ways to improve their community.

A special thank you to Mr. Cesar Garcia, Parks and Recreation Operations Manager, as well as his staff, for making sure that our young men and women had the opportunity to participate in these great events.

Candidate Meet And Greet Forum. On another note, as you are aware, the City of West Park will be holding its General Election for City Commission Seats 1 and 2 on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. If you would like to learn more about the candidates who are looking to represent you on the City Commission, please plan on attending the West Park HOA Candidate Forum to be held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7pm, at the Lake Forest Volunteer Firemen’s Hall, located at 4111 SW 39th Street.

As always, if you have concerns regarding anything pertaining to the City, I encourage you to reach out to me at: kjudeikis@cityofwestpark.org or 954-232-2940.