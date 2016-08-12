Aventura-based HealthGAINS to relocate and expand headquarters at transformative mixed-use development

AVENTURA, FLA. (June 21, 2016) – Miami-based Integra Investments proudly announced today that HealthGAINS is the first medical wellness tenant set to launch at Aventura ParkSquare, one of the country’s most forward-thinking mixed-use development projects with health and wellness as the cornerstone of its design. Led by groundbreaking age management pioneer Richard Gaines MD, HealthGAINS provides a variety of concierge age defying programs and a customized approach to wellness that effectively optimizes vitality for thousands of patients.

Slated to debut at Aventura ParkSquare in 2017, HealthGAINS was founded in Aventura in 2003 and currently services more than 1,500 high-end clients nationwide. The new location will serve as the company’s headquarters as they expand their practice within the project’s dedicated 40,000-square-foot Medical Wellness Center.

“We are incredibly excited to join Aventura ParkSquare as we expand our headquarters to better serve our members and add additional cutting-edge services,” said Richard Gaines MD, CMO of HealthGAINS.

“The vision for Aventura ParkSquare perfectly aligns with our core values as we continue to set the standard for Concierge Age Management,” said Mark White, CEO of HealthGAINS.

HealthGAINS is one of the nation’s leading providers of physician-guided age management solutions, including hormone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma, and sexual wellness treatments for men and women. HealthGAINS goal is to make “aging irrelevant” through their innovative approach to age-management. HealthGAINS has been providing men and women with the best in individualized hormone replacement therapy, age-optimization, and sexual wellness programs since 2003. They are now one of the only hormone clinics willing to guarantee results.

“The addition of HealthGAINS to Aventura ParkSquare further solidifies our commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of our residents and patrons,” said Victor Ballestas, Principal of Integra Investments. “Dr. Richard Gaines and his practice are true innovators in their field and we look forward to welcoming additional like-minded offerings to the project.”

Developed by Integra Investments, the 7.5-acre Aventura ParkSquare is the first lifestyle project to be introduced to the area and is poised to be the buzzing epicenter of the “new” Aventura. As the premier gathering place for social interaction, Aventura ParkSquare will break from the chain restaurants, stores and large scale mass populace gyms that have inhabited most of Aventura’s traditional retail centers. Alternatively, Aventura ParkSquare has assembled an organically driven, best-in-class group of local retail and restaurant tenants with concepts that better represent the needs of Aventura’s upscale population that desire more boutique and service-driven offerings.

In addition to the state-of the-art medical wellness center, the visionary project will also boast a 131-unit luxury residential condo tower; 55,000 square feet of retail space complete with upscale boutiques, fine dining, and restaurants with outdoor seating; a flagship Aloft hotel; and a 100,000-square-foot Class A office building with outdoor event space.

Located on the corner of 2900 Waterways Boulevard and NE 207th Street, Aventura ParkSquare boasts a prime, central location just minutes from Aventura Mall, and in close proximity to Biscayne Boulevard and Ives Dairy Road. The project is exclusively marketed and sold by Crescendo Real Estate. Aventura ParkSquare is slated for completion in 2017. For more information on Aventura ParkSquare, please see www.aventuraparksquare.com or visit the sales center at 2950 Northeast 207th Street, Aventura, FL 33180.