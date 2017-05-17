Moms deserve the world, which often makes it difficult to find the perfect present for Mother’s Day. Luckily, Acqualina Resort & Spa has narrowed it down to create the ultimate Mother’s Day gift for your family’s leading lady.

Appeal to your mom’s senses with a relaxing spa day at Acqualina Spa by ESPA then treat her to a savory brunch by Il Mulino New York.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA has devised two specialty treatments for Mom, including a facial and a body treatment. The “Magic for Mom” Lifestyle Facial addresses visible signs of aging with a focus on the eyes, neck, lips and jawline, and features innovative massage techniques and indulgent ESPA Lifestage products. This age-defying facial stimulates elasticity, leaving skin revitalized and radiant. The “Celebrate Mom” massage includes two hours of ESPA time, customized by spa experts to your mom’s specific needs and desires. These Mother’s Day spa treatments are available throughout the month of May. Spa gift cards are also available. For more information on the spa offers or to purchase a gift card, please call 888.974.5015 or visit www.acqualina.com.

This Mother’s Day, May 14th, Acqualina invites families to a beautiful Sunday brunch at AQ by Acqualina, with cuisine by Il Mulino New York. Featuring fish, pasta, omelet and carving stations, the brunch will also include a live jazz band. Unlimited mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, and prosecco are included. $65 per person, $35 for children under 13. For more information or for brunch reservations, please call 305.466.9191.