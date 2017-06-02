Stem Cell Centers of Excellence (Stem Cell COE), a provider of regenerative medicine solutions, has opened a clinic in South Miami offering a variety of regenerative physician-based stem cell treatments.

The new clinic will be located on the ground floor at 7800 Red Rd. in South Miami with 3,500 square feet of space for treatments. A temporary office in Suite 203 of the building is open for business now while the permanent space is built out.

“We see exponential growth in the stem cell industry, estimated at $170 billion a year by 2025,” said Joseph DaGrosa Jr., chair of General American Capital Partners (GACP), an investor in Stem Cell COE.

Adipose tissue-derived stem cells (ADSCs) are considered to be ideal for application in regenerative medicine therapies. They are used for multiple treatments, can be easily harvested using minimally invasive techniques and stored for future usage.

ADSC treatments offered at the Miami clinic have been studied in a variety of indications:

• Autoimmune conditions — rheumatoid arthritis, crohn’s, colitis, lupus;

• Orthopedic conditions — osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries;

• Degenerative conditions — COPD, liver and kidney disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and

• Neurological conditions — Parkinson’s, ALS, brain injury, spinal cord injury.

Stem Cell COE provides comprehensive stem cell treatments using innovative technologies and the latest research. After treatment, the body’s own healing potential naturally repairs and regenerates damaged tissue. Stem Cell COE’s team of scientists have pioneered in-clinic regenerative medicine protocols and helped thousands of patients to naturally heal. The company is at the forefront of this innovative technology and will continue to create unique solutions for patients in need.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.stemcellcoe.com, send email to info@stemcellcoe.com or call 786-207-4441.