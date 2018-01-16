Councilmember McDonald Reappointed to Serve on NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee

Councilmember James E. McDonald has been reappointed vice-chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I am pleased Mayor Stodola has reappointed me vice-chairman so I can continue moving the NLC Transportation agenda forward. Our transportation infrastructure is in need of revenue. Due to the recently enacted tax cuts, it is important Congress increase the gas tax to help fund our infrastructure needs. The gas tax hasn’t been raised since the early 90s – it is long overdue to be raised, although the gas tax revenue is not enough to provide a steady source of income due to increased fuel efficiency of our vehicles. We need to look for other sources of reoccurring funding to meet our future needs. I am hopeful that Congress and the president will work in a bi-partisan way to accomplish this goal, “said Councilmember McDonald.

As a committee member, Councilmember McDonald will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Serving on an NLC committee is one of the most effective ways for a local official to advocate for their community in Washington,” said NLC President Stodola. “I am thrilled to have Councilmember McDonald join a team of local leaders from around the country working to craft our policy platform and to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Pam O’Connor, councilmember, Santa Monica, California; and Vice Chairs James McDonald, councilmember, Pinecrest, Florida; and Oscar Trevino, mayor, North Richland Hills, Texas.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.