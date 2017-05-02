Enjoy spectacular views and inventive brunch dishes beginning on Sunday, April 30, 2017

Brunch aficionados can enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean while savoring a unique menu created by Chef Paula DaSilva at the newest oceanfront oasis, Artisan Beach House in The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour.

Served every Sunday from noon to 3:30PM, guests can choose from a robust menu of a la carte seafood dishes and hearty composed plates to cold pressed juices and refreshing craft cocktails. Menu highlights include Baked Farm Eggs ($12) with truffle oil, served with a side of charred bread; Prime Rib Eggs Benedict ($23) served on an English Muffin with caramelized onions and horseradish cream; Charred Kale Salad ($15) topped with squash, poblano, Minas cheese and a black garlic dressing; and a Foccacia Fried Egg Melt ($18) with Mortadella, Salami, Soppressata, Manchego, piquillos and a house made olive spread. Those looking to keep it light can enjoy a Berry Bowl or fresh Fruit Plate, while those with a sweet tooth can indulge in the Nutella French Toast ($18) topped with caramelized bananas.

Pairing perfectly with an afternoon spent enjoying the fresh ocean breeze, brunch cocktails include light and refreshing libations such as the Garden Bloody Mary, Michelada and fresh fruit Mimosas, available with a bottomless option for $35. Those looking to detox and reenergize can choose from an assortment of Cold Pressed Juices ($15) including the Pineapple X-press, Green Power and Watermelon Fresca.

Guests can enjoy open-air seating on the restaurant’s expansive terrace while taking in sprawling ocean views, hang out in the bar and lounge, or take in the coastal vintage décor of the main dining room.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour is located at 10295 Collins Avenue. Artisan Beach House is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with a new Sunday brunch offering. For more information or to make a reservation, please email res@artisanbeachhouse.com or call (305) 455-5460.

