BMW 750i xDrive Sedan offers astonishing power and an elite level of comfort

The BMW 7 Series, the German brand’s biggest sedan, has long served as its flagship, featuring the latest, most advanced technology. That hasn’t changed for the updated 2020 model, starting with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a load of advanced tech features, and a wide range of powertrains with immense power.

Let’s start with looks. Hands down, the 7 Series is incredibly attractive. From the slim taillights and the theatrical way the LEDs in them light up when unlocking the car, to its handsome side profile, with its long chrome strip and attractive finish around the rear of the air curtain. And from the front, although the grille is, for some, an acquired taste, it is very nice.

That said, the 7 looks incredibly big, even for its class. And is big under the hood, too. The turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower.

The 2020 750i returns EPA estimated fuel economy figures of 17 miles per gallon city, 25 highway, and 20 combined and requires premium fuel. Despite the 750i’s added power, its 4.4-liter is more efficient, for example, than the less powerful 4.0-liter in the Audi A8L, which returns 15 mpg city, 23 highway, and 18 combined.

Prices for the 2020 BMW 750i xDrive start at $102,650. They balloon from there, though, with my test vehicle coming in at $126,145. That includes a raft of optional extras, of course.

Speaking of which, I’d wholeheartedly recommend the $1,700 Drivers Assistance Pro package, which makes the 7 easier to drive. As for the $3,900 Luxury Rear Seating package (rear comfort seats with ventilation and massaging, and heated armrests front and rear) and the $3,900 Executive package (panoramic sunroof with LED accents, rear sunshades, front massaging and ventilated seats, and ceramic controls), they make the already impressive cabin experience even better.

My car also came with the $4,100 Autobahn package. Standalone options include the $1,000 laser headlights, $2,700 rear-seat entertainment package, $3,400 Bowers and Wilkins audio system, and $1,300 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the 7’s cabin the material quality is unquestionably high. Beautiful leather and attractive stitching abound, the front seats have 20-way adjustability, three-stage heating, and in my test vehicle, eight different massage settings with three intensity levels and three-stage ventilation.

The backseats have to be seen – and experienced – to be believed, thanks to a $3,900 Luxury Rear Seating package. Six-way power seats, three-stage heating and ventilation, a memory function, and the same massage setup as the front chairs make the back of the 7 easy to lounge in.

Throw in rear-seat entertainment system and a middle seat that flips down to reveal a 7.0-inch Samsung tablet that pops out of a holster, and this part of the cabin is, well, just heavenly.

The BMW 750i offers astonishing power and an elite level of comfort. There’s no mistaking this for anything other than a sleek executive interstate missile.

