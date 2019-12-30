Miami Spine and Perfomance

On Saturday December 7th, Dr. Ivette Mendez and Dr. Will Adams from Miami Spine and Performance gave a movement, mobility and stability workshop at Prestige Fitness Aventura for their members. The workshop focused on how individuals can use simple stretches and exercises to keep their bodies moving optimally in the gym.

Dr. Mendez and Dr. Adams use an approach to healthcare that combines traditional chiropractic adjustments with manual therapy and functional rehabilitation. They have found in their practice that most patients have the tools to stay healthy and injury free but need guidance on how to keep their bodies healthy while pursuing their life and fitness goals.

The team at Miami Spine and Performance enjoys not only helping individuals achieve their goals in the clinic but also spreading awareness and education about staying pain-free via workshops at community centers, gyms and small business throughout Aventura and the surrounding areas.

For more information visit miamispineandperformance.com