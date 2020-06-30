Dezerland Park And Champions Unite Partner To Feed Local Youth This Summer

Beginning Wednesday, July 1st from 10:00 AM to 2:00 pm Dezerland Park and Champions Unite will partner during the summer months to distribute meals to the City’s youth in grades K-12.

Starting this Wednesdsay, July 1st, this Drive-Thru Food Distribution for Kids will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., every Wednesday and 5pm-8pm and Saturdays, at Dezerland Park, located at 2000 NE 146th St, North Miami, FL. Thousands of meal packages will be provided at each distribution. Free refrigerated meal packages will contain four days’ worth of nutritious breakfast and lunch items every Wednesday and three days’ worth of meals each Saturday.

Participating vehicles must line-up at NE 19th Avenue and NE 20th lane.

For everyone’s safety and to adhere to social distancing protocol, only persons in vehicles may participate. Guests should open trunks when prompted and remain in vehicles with the windows up at all times.

The Drive-Thru Distribution for Kids is a continuation of the Champion Unite’s on-going efforts to feed residents in need, especially those impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to its core educational enrichment programming, Champions Unite provides more than 10,000 meals each day during the summer months.

“It is my pleasure to serve the young people in our community with this food program. The youth is the future of our nation and DEZERLAND suports them.” Said Michael Dezer.

“Our Champions Unite team, trusted local food vendors, support from partners such as Dezerland Park have all been instrumental in making it possible to provide free meals to children who might otherwise go hungry,” said Malka Livingston, Champions Unite President. “This crisis has inspired kindness and a desire to help those who are most in need. I am so proud of the work put in to help our community’s children through such confusing and scary times. Our staff has blown me away with their response to this pandemic, and continues to be an example of how to handle this crisis and prevail.”

For more information reach out to contact@dezerlandpark.com