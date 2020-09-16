Inn on Fifth Rolls Out “Peace & Quiet” Packages for Remote Workers

Day Use, Overnight, and Multi-Day Options Offer Major Perks, Change of Scenery

The Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples, Florida, is offering new “Peace & Quiet” packages for remote workers who need a break from their sometimes distracting, makeshift work-from-home settings during the ongoing pandemic. Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 29, the packages allow remote workers to utilize one of the hotel’s luxurious guest rooms as temporary “office space,” either just for the day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), overnight, or for a productive multi-day retreat. Each package option includes a long list of perks and benefits, including complimentary Wi-Fi and valet parking, use of the rooftop pool and fitness center, and other amenities.

“The current downturn in travel has created a unique situation for us, with more midweek room availability than we would normally have this time of year,” said Phil McCabe, owner of The Inn on Fifth. “For remote workers, these new packages offer some peace and quiet from family, pets and other distractions at home, and should also help us fill hotel rooms during the work week.”

The Peace & Quiet package includes:

Standard Room (one king or two double beds) equipped with a 6-foot worktable featuring four ports for charging electronics

Mini fridge stocked with bottled waters (4) and fresh fruit daily

Poolside Food & Beverage credit

One (1) complimentary brain-boosting, pick-me-up smoothie daily

Full use of rooftop pool and courtyard, and fitness center

Complimentary valet parking and Wi-Fi

24-hour concierge service

Room Service (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Guests can choose one of three convenient options:

Workday ($116.00*) – Monday-Thursday arrivals only; day use only, with check-in as early as 8 a.m., and check-out as late as 6 p.m.; $30 poolside food & beverage credit; buy 3, get 1 free offer available

($116.00*) – Monday-Thursday arrivals only; day use only, with check-in as early as 8 a.m., and check-out as late as 6 p.m.; $30 poolside food & beverage credit; buy 3, get 1 free offer available All-Nighter ($210.00*) – Monday-Thursday arrivals only; full day and one night stay, with check-in as early as 8 a.m., and check-out at 9 a.m.; $50 poolside food & beverage credit

($210.00*) – Monday-Thursday arrivals only; full day and one night stay, with check-in as early as 8 a.m., and check-out at 9 a.m.; $50 poolside food & beverage credit Retreat ($326.00*) – Monday-Wednesday arrivals only; two full days and one night stay, with check-in as early as 8 a.m., and check-out as late as 6 p.m.; $80 poolside food & beverage credit

In addition to the impressive list of perks, all day-working guests can take advantage of the Inn on Fifth’s unbeatable location in downtown Naples. “Need to take a break? Go to the pool for a quick swim or to soak up some sun, wander the shops of Fifth Avenue, or schedule a treatment at our spa,” suggests Cathy Christopher, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Or better yet, let our valet drive you a few blocks down for a stroll on our world-famous beach.”

For anyone concerned about their health, Christopher adds that the Inn on Fifth is taking extra measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, with a new program of cleaning protocols and safety guidelines in every department designed to protect the health and well-being of guests and staff.

For more information on the “Peace & Quiet” package call (239) 403-8777.

# # #

About The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites

Located in the heart of downtown Naples, the AAA Four-Diamond, Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Inn on Fifth features 119 luxurious rooms, including 32 Club Level Suites, in two iconic buildings, just steps from one another across Fifth Avenue. The hotel’s enviable location puts guests in the middle of a celebrated collection of award-winning shops and restaurants, including Ocean Prime and Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House, and the Spa on Fifth, which are all located at the Inn. Guests can enjoy an easy stroll or take complimentary transportation to the white sand beaches of the emerald Gulf, just a few short blocks from the property. For more information, visit www.InnonFifth.com.