The Real Food Academy Kids Classes Are Now Re-Opened (Online and In Person)

It’s been a while since you heard from us. Let’s start by saying we are thankful to still be in business, as many small businesses like ours have closed. Since our last communication with you, we faced the shutdown, re-opened with 13 weeks of summer camp and constructed a studio set for online classes!

With those major events behind us, we thought it would be a good time to check in with you with an update. We have a new schedule and new guidelines. All according to the new CDC of course.

IMPORTANT: Please review our new (and very important) guidelines here. They review new requirements regarding what you can expect from The Real Food Academy, as well as what we will require from you during COVID-19.

ANNOUNCEMENT! In-Person Cooking Classes Are Happening Again! And we’ve added Sunday Morning Online Kids classes to our lineup. And we know it’s short notice, but Monday is a Teachers Planning day, so we have a day camp set up for you. Scroll down to see Day Camp below.

Come check out the new line-up, new classes, new rules.

We look forward to seeing you at The Real Food Academy.

