42 new baby car seats donated to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

They say, ‘Good things happen in three’s” and we couldn’t agree more! Members of this community partnered yet again to donate 42 brand-new baby car seats to families in need from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, part of the Memorial Health Care System family of hospitals.

Three organizations worked together once again to ensure the donation: Toys of Hope/American Giving Project, New York; Jay Joel, Billy Joel and their New York partners with International Warehouse Group, Pacific Link and Talay Rentals; and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce.

And this past October, the Aventura Mall, Memorial Health Care System and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce sponsored a huge event with over 100 community volunteers, including the Aventura Police and certified baby car seat installers from SAFEKIDS Broward County for a one-day, record-setting 130 baby car seat-installation program for low-income families throughout South Florida. And all those baby car seats were donated by Toys of Hope/American Giving Project in New York; transported to and storage in Miami by Jay Joel, Billy Joel and their partners in New York: International Warehouse Group, Pacific Link and Talay Rentals.