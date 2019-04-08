Akam on-site, Inc. Selected by four condominium associations to provide residential property management services

AKAM On-Site, Inc., a leader in South Florida’s residential property management industry known for its boutique-style management and reputation for innovation and service, has been selected by four prominent condominium associations in South Florida to handle property management services.

“We are pleased to welcome these highly regarded, desirable South Florida properties to the AKAM On-Site family,” said Susan Fitch, President of AKAM On-Site, Inc. “Our pledge to maximize value, while simultaneously enhancing quality of life, is woven into the fabric of our commitment to all of our association clients.” As a result of these additional properties, AKAM On-Site, Inc. now manages approximately 18,000 units in South Florida. The newly added association clients are:

Luxury condominium Blue Condominium Association, Inc., at 601 N.E. 36th Street in Miami, is an all glass tower shaped like a blue blade and known as ‘Blue on the Bay’. The 34-story, 330-unit property was designed by Arquitectonica and features an expansive view of Biscayne Bay. Services will commence on May 1, 2019.

Fairways Riviera Association, Inc. is a 238-unit, midrise condominium located at 250 Diplomat Parkway in Hallandale. Services commenced on January 1, 2019.

The Port Condominium Association, Inc. offers resort-style living and amenities to 130 units at 1819 SE 17 Street in Fort Lauderdale. Service commenced on March 1, 2019.

Sea Air Towers Condominium Association, Inc. is a 16-story, 362-unit condominium located at 3725 South Ocean Drive in Hollywood Beach. Services commenced March 4, 2019.

AKAM On-Site uniquely offers clients flat fee pricing alternatives. Value-added services such as resort-style living, preventative maintenance programs and capital improvement planning are an integral part of the company’s successful business model.

Founded 35 years ago, AKAM On-site, Inc. delivers exceptional residential property management in South Florida to association clients in the areas of finance, administration, budget engineering, hospitality, preventative maintenance, staff supervision and emergency response. For the sixth consecutive year including 2019, AKAM has received a Readers’ Choice Diamond award in the Management category from industry source Florida Community Association Journal.

