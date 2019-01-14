Aventura cops got moves!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Mall is always full of great surprises, especially during the holiday season. But one special surprise, which has already made national news and garnered over one million social media views, really caught the shoppers’ attention!

Sean Green, performer and choreographer for Sean’s Dance Factory in Miami, had a group of his very talented young dancers break out into a flash mob in the middle of the Aventura Mall—and that would have been enough of a wonderful surprise…but then came the real surprise! Two Aventura Police Dept. officers, Off. Manny Gonzalez and Off. Christopher Gatti, walked up to the youngsters and by all appearances, looked like they were there to disperse the crowd and stop the dancing. But much to the delight of everyone, the officers dazzled everyone by breaking out into dance moves rivalling those of the young dancers. Was this planned by Sean? Or was this just a holiday surprise from Officers Gonzalez and Gatti?

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues said, “This is just another example of our officers working with the community and sharing the holiday spirit!”