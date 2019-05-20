Aventura ParkSquare Hosts Family Fun Day

For an exciting day of free family fun in Aventura, head over to Aventura ParkSquare’ s Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 2nd, 12 noon – 6 pm, located on NE 207th Street just east of Biscayne Blvd. There will be plenty of entertainment and activities for kids of all ages, and the parents as well. Enjoy face painting, lawn games, music, live entertainment and multiple food trucks, both sweet and savory. Food trucks will include Brother Mac & Cheese, Alta Vaca Argentinian Grill, Tacos el Mostasho Mexican Gourmet, Dulce Pecado, ThisFruta and more. Attendees will also enjoy Krop Senior High School student performances.

“We want to introduce the local community to Aventura ParkSquare,” said Liza Hernandez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Not only is it a place for people to live and work, but with the variety of retail and restaurants coming soon, it’s a destination.”

Family Fun Day guests are invited to check what Aventura ParkSquare has to offer. With luxury residential condos, high-end offices, opulent senior living, a Marriott Aloft Hotel, state-of-the-art wellness center, and a 50,000 sq. ft. retail center featuring a variety of restaurant and fitness studio concepts as well as convenience retail, it is truly a city within a city. A Starbucks, Barry’s Bootcamp and Vana Laser Club is currently open, and much more is coming very soon, including bartaco, Doc B’s, Graziano’s, Delicious Raw, Ono Poke Shop and Casa D’Angelo.

For more information, call (305) 330-4003