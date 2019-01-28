Changing the ways families experience divorce

The National Association of Divorce Professionals and its members are at the forefront of the trend leading the movement to change the way families experience divorce. In just two years they have grown from three South Florida chapters, including a founding chapter in Aventura, to more than thirty chapters across the country, and several more chapters presently forming in 2019. Professionals in the Legal, Financial, Mental Health and Real Estate Fields unite monthly to create strategic alliances and gain access to valuable divorce-centered education. “It takes a village to get a couple divorced,” says NADP Co-Founder Vicky Townsend. “We bring that village together.”

“Ending a marriage is hard enough, having a network of knowledgeable professionals who understand the process eases the client’s pain rather than adding unnecessary stress at the most difficult time,” says Lauren Gronski, Esq. and Director of the Aventura NADP Chapter.

After much anticipation, The NADP is hosting their inaugural annual conference at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort from March 7-9th, 2019. Divorce professionals from across the country will come together at NADP Experience 2019 to learn more effective ways in which they can serve their divorcing clients and manage their practices. “In a highly competitive market, many professionals from various industries are choosing to specialize in divorcing clients, and if they do so, we want them to do it right,” says Liz Becker, Co-Founder of the NADP. “Children are always the collateral effect of everything in divorce that’s why we must work together to change the experience for all involved.”