Courtyard Aventura Mall hosts reception to help “Fill the Backpacks”

A full crowd of Aventura Marketing Council (AMC) /Chamber of Commerce members recently enjoyed a great evening reception hosted by the Courtyard Aventura in partnership with “Angels Everywhere”, a non-profit organization that promotes child education. The donations received will help donate over 5000 backpacks to kids in South Florida, Haiti, and Dominican Republic.

Rev. Juan del Hierro, Associate Minister of Unity on the Bay, said, “Thank you for your amazing work on the Angels Everywhere Backpack drive. I’m so grateful that I am part of a community that includes Turnberry Associates generosity and commitment to our community”.

AMC members and hotel guests were encouraged to participate in a drawing and a silent auction featuring hotel stays at the Marriott Hotels in Aventura, Hallandale Beach, Orlando and downtown Boston, as well as an Ame Spa gift certificate from Turnberry Isle Resort, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Angels Everywhere. The drawing’s grand prize of two nights at the Courtyard Aventura including parking and breakfast AND a $100 Aventura Mall gift card was won by Dr. David Muransky, and a $300 auto detailing gift certificate donated by Steve Wolfe of Ocean Cadillac was won by Alejandra dePalma, Obvio Media.

In addition to the wonderful hors d’oeuvres and libations provided by The Bistro at the Courtyard Aventura Mall, two AMC members joined in to ensure an exciting event for all. Paul Kruss, partner in Mo’s Bagels & Deli, provided an grand assortment of his famous sandwiches, including corned beef, turkey and tuna salad, accompanied by Mo’s mouth-watering potato salad, cole slaw and oh…those half-done pickles! Michael Braun, Market Wine Manager/Wine Educator for Total Wine & More, provided samplings of some of most delightful, light wines available at Total Wine.

Jose Batista, General Manager of the Courtyard Aventura Mall, said “We are very thankful to be part of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce—an organization that believes in giving back to our communities. With kind gestures such as theirs, we can build a stronger community. In the end, we all win when we strengthen our communities in need”.

“I’m proud of my team” said Nayed Sarcos, Director of Sales for the Courtyard Aventura Mall. “And I’m just as proud of the community and all the attendees of the event who collaborated and worked hard for this noble cause. We can make a difference in a child’s life with just a simple gesture”