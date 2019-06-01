Esplanade at Aventura adds new restaurant

Esplanade at Aventura, the new high-end, open-air shopping and dining complex currently being built on the site of the former Sears store adjacent to Aventura Mall, has announced six new restaurants coming its way when it debuts in the spring of 2020.

Among them is Jarana, owned by famed Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio.

Alongside Acurio, there will be plenty of South American influence. Also coming to Esplanade is Medellin based food hall, Mixtura Mercado; Brazilian based Japanese restaurant Su Japanese; and contemporary American outpost Carolo and fine dining offering Blanco Bistro by Mexican chef Carlos Gómez.

Also coming to the area is Joey Restaurant — not to be confused with the Wynwood pizzeria — this Joey’s is a Canadian “global” inspired eatery with 36 locations throughout Western Canada, Ontario, Washington State and California, with this location marking its first US east coast outpost.

All these eateries join the American-style brasserie The Loyal by Jon Fraser, the chef behind New York City’s Michelin-starred restaurant Nix along with a slew of other eateries, which was announced earlier this year. Stay tuned for more updates.