Genuine Pizza offers pizza-making classes

Did someone say pizza-making class? Yes… yes they did! Genuine Pizza in the Aventura Mall has created a fun night out with their monthly Pizza-Making Class. AMC Chairman Gary Pyott and wife Carolina enjoyed a fun-filled class with Chef Blair. From learning the secret ingredient and making the dough to placing the final toppings on your own personal size pizza, nothing will taste better. The cost of the class is $29 and includes salads, appetizers, your own hand-crafted pizza and a delicious dessert.

Keep an eye out for the next class in January…. think fun date night or great family outing.

Contact Genuine Pizza at (786) 472-917, or email aventura@genuinepizza.com to learn more and sign up.