Mayor Enid Weisman honored as “Champion of the Arts”

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman was honored by Citizens Interested in Arts (CIA) at their 11th annual Champion of the Arts event held recently at the JW Marriott Turnberry. The CIA is a not-for-profit organization committed to preserving the visual and performing arts in South Florida and provides grants to qualified members of the South Florida artistic community.

This award joins other prestigious awards and recognitions Mayor Weisman has received over the years. Starting as public school teacher, she ascended the ranks of the Miami-Dade County Public School system to work as Vice Principal, Principal—opening Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School- and then rose to Region Superintendent and Chief Human Capital Officer, where she was responsible for 50,000 employees and conducted negotiations with five different labor unions. Her leadership skills and passion to better her community have always been front and center.

Mayor Weisman was the first woman elected as Chair of the Aventura Hospital and Medical Center Board of Trustees as well as the first woman Mayor of the City of Aventura, when she was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

She is Chair of the Executive board of the New World School of the Arts, and was honored by them as well as the

“In the Company of Women” award from Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation Dept.