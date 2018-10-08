This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Eighteen years ago, founders Judi and Barry Nelson had a dream to create a school focused on providing education for children with autism and related disorders. Today, The Victory Center is a leading institution providing quality research and services in addition to a first-class education.
A new, state-of-the-art facility is now open on the campus of the Michael-Ann Russell JCC in North Miami Beach, and their grand opening was attended by officials, community leaders, parents and supporters alike.
Be the first to comment on "New Victory Center opens for 2018-19 school year"