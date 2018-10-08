New Victory Center opens for 2018-19 school year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eighteen years ago, founders Judi and Barry Nelson had a dream to create a school focused on providing education for children with autism and related disorders. Today, The Victory Center is a leading institution providing quality research and services in addition to a first-class education.

A new, state-of-the-art facility is now open on the campus of the Michael-Ann Russell JCC in North Miami Beach, and their grand opening was attended by officials, community leaders, parents and supporters alike.