Republican Women’s group gathers toys, gives thanks to volunteers at ‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’

The Federated Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) celebrated the holidays by gathering toys for kids and giving thanks to Republican party volunteers. The festive event took place Dec. 12, at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant in Miami.

With a theme of “Cocktails & Candy Canes,” according to Chapter President Maricel Cobitz, “It truly was an event to remember for friends, family, community activists, and recently elected public officials.”

The group collected more than 100 gifts for donation to both Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at the UM/Jackson Memorial Medical Center. They also enjoyed a special appearance by Santa Claus who handed out “Trump” wine to election volunteers who were committed to poll watching and canvassing during the recount.

Compliments were shared with numerous volunteers for their efforts, followed by a recitation by Cobitz of the famous words of American Founding Father Thomas Paine:

“Theses are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”

Speakers for the evening included Andrew Grigsby, partner of the Miami office of Hinshaw & Culbertson, who shared his perspective on the organization of poll watchers during early voting; and Attorney Harout Samra, who talked about the recount monitoring efforts.

In addition, a commemorative poster was presented to Joseph Klock, who argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of former president George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore in 2000. There was also a warm acknowledgement of the Hialeah Republican Club as a long-term sponsor of FRWND; and of Barbara Grant, one of the first volunteers to join and sponsor the organization more than a year ago.

As a political organization, FRWND focuses on informing the electorate through education and activities, introducing candidates to members and voters, supporting election campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public. FRWND Officers also include Treasurer Jane Muir, Vice President Ada Fennell, and Secretary Maite Bocanegra.

The group is also grateful for the support of members and volunteers at past events including “Gather Together to Celebrate the Fall Season” in November featured newly re-elected Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart; and the 2018 Republican Candidate Forum, a significant media event in August 2018.

Formed in early 2017, FRWND hosts events primarily in Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Miami Springs, Aventura, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isles, and Golden Beach.

As a political organization organized under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, serves to foster loyalty to the Republican Party and to promote its principles and candidates in all elections including non-partisan elections, and supports the objectives and policies of the (NFRW), the Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), and to work for the election of the Republican Party’s nominees.

To join the FRWND organization and/or to get involved, visit: www.frwnd.org.