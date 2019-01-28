The Plaza at ParkSquare hosts Condo and HOA Board Members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Hot topics” for association Board Members were on the agenda at a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) VIP luncheon seminar hosted by The Plaza at ParkSquare, FirstService Residential, Hotwire Communications/Fision and Kent Security Services.

Chaired by Aventura Vice Mayor Dr. Linda Marks, the AMC created the CHOAB (Condo & Homeowners Association Board) Committee, a committee dedicated to providing valuable education for association Board members as well as giving them an opportunity to share their experiences with other Board members. Dr. Marks said, “As an individual who has spent many years serving on numerous Boards, I know the importance of being able to learn from my peers who face the same issues that we do in our building. The outstanding presenters at this past meeting enhanced the sharing that naturally goes on when Board members meet together to share and learn.”

Guests who had never been to The Plaza at ParkSquare, a state-of-the-art facility located on the wellness campus of the new Aventura ParkSquare, were in awe of the elegant and sophisticated facility, offering ‘compassion, commitment and care’. After luncheon in the beautiful dining room of The Plaza, guests moved to the meeting room to hear the guest speakers: Dr. Linda Marks, President, Master Board, The Point of Aventura “Dissipating Dissent and Creating a Harmonious Community”; Bill Worrall, Vice President, FirstService Residential, “Handling Difficult Residents”; Richard Lyda, Wi-Fi Architect, Hotwire Communications “Overcoming Today’s Technology Challenges in Your ‘Classic’ High-Rise”; and Nelson Barbosa, Dir. of Training & Compliance, Kent Services, “Security Solutions-Ten Simple Steps”.

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com; royalseniorcare.com/theplazaatparksquare; https://www.fsresidential.com/florida; http://www.kentsecurity.com; gethotwired.com