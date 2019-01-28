To Benefit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 10th Annual ANF Group Tour de Broward is set to celebrate a milestone and organizers, participants, patients and families are hoping new participants will go the extra mile starting today by joining in on a historical fundraiser for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Cycling, running, and walking are regular Sunday activities for many South Floridians, but their physical efforts will take on extra meaning the morning of February 24, 2019. That’s when the 10th annual ANF Group Tour de Broward will take place at Miramar Regional Park and thousands will exercise to help children and families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (JDCH).

The 2018 event attracted more than 7,500 participants raising more than $550,000, positively impacting more than 80,000 kids who required outpatient visits, surgery, admissions and observation stays during the year. Funds raised at the 2019 event will be earmarked for the expansion of pediatric facilities, programs, and services at JDCH.

In its nine previous years, Tour de Broward has raised over $3.7 million to aid the growth of the Hollywood-based hospital, the largest pediatric facility serving Broward, Palm Beach, and northern Miami-Dade counties. There are even opportunities for virtual participants to give their support by registering on www.Tourdebroward.com

Call 954.905.5633 (event info) 954.265.7241