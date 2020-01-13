Arsht Center Raises Awareness on the Risks Found in Ticket Resale

As an entertainment epicenter, Miami consistently attracts big names from the worlds of music, theater and sports – and this February, Miami will further solidify itself as a national cultural powerhouse as the city prepares to host two of the country’s most coveted events: the Super Bowl and Hamilton.

With these sought-after events coming to town, the Arsht Center wants to provide our community with the knowledge needed to safely get tickets without being scammed.

Let’s start by addressing common misconceptions. Many have approached me believing that Hamilton tickets were already sold-out or that they cost thousands of dollars, neither of which is true. Tickets are indeed available and start as low as $79 on arshtcenter.org.

Buying tickets from secondary sources – which often appear first in Google searches, look similar to the authorized seller’s site, and seem legitimate – can lead to overpaying for tickets, and possibly even fraud, leaving you empty-handed with fake tickets, a lighter wallet, and no seat at the show.

Our community deserves to enjoy Miami’s rich culture without the hassle and inordinate expense. The first step is to understand the difference between the primary and secondary ticket markets. Buying from the primary ticket market means you’re purchasing tickets sold for the first time and at face value. The secondary ticket market refers to buying re-sold tickets, often for a profit.

The best way to ensure you’re getting real, fairly priced tickets for highly anticipated events, like Hamilton, is to buy them directly from the authorized ticket seller: in this case, the Arsht Center. You’ll have peace of mind, knowing that you paid face value, and we’ll be able to let you know about any changes to the show or schedule.

Our priority is to ensure our guests can continue to enjoy Miami’s terrific cultural and entertainment options, while avoiding scams and overpaying in the process.

To learn more about purchasing Hamilton tickets through the Arsht Center, please go arshtcenter.org/Hamilton.