BEST BUDDIES SOUTH FLORIDA TO HOST FRIENDSHIP WALK IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI

Best Buddies International, a groundbreaking nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce the Best Buddies Friendship Walk: South Florida on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Maurice A Ferré Park in Downtown Miami. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk: South Florida is the organization’s latest life-changing movement.

“Our Friendship Walks are one of Best Buddies’ most celebrated events, bringing communities together where they can experience our mission in action and engage with our program participants,” said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. “It’s quite inspirational to see the true spirit of generosity, passion and support for the Best Buddies mission in South Florida. We’re beyond grateful for the Walk participants and donors who significantly impact the lives of those with special abilities, and the employer partners in this community who empower individuals with IDD, and are actively making not just South Florida, but the world, a more inclusive place.”

Best Buddies South Florida is proud to have 2,500 (and counting) participants lacing up their shoes to walk for inclusion, all working towards surpassing 2019’s fundraising goal of $600,000. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the walk commences at 9:15 a.m. at Maurice A Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Boulevard. Following the walk, please join Best Buddies for a day of fun, family, fitness and friendship.

Proceeds from the Friendship Walk are fundamental in supporting state programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development. These programs can be found in all 50 states and will create promising opportunities for more than 350,000 people this year.

Walk for inclusion. Walk for friendship. Walk for a better South Florida.

This year’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk: South Florida sponsors and corporate partners include: Mastercard, Turnberry & Associates, Value Store It, Royal Media Partners, Holland & Knight, City of North Bay Village, City of Miami Beach, Inktel, Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Starwood Property Trust, City of Hialeah, Gray|Robinson, Carlton Fields, Shin Wellness, Boies Schiller & Flexner, Celebrity Cruises, South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine, BankUnited, Channel 7 WSVN, Nordstrom, Tusk Ventures, Valuation Services Inc., Duane Morris LLP, PNC Bank, Banco do Brasil, Tuuci, Publix, Zumba, Apollo Bank, Park Street, & Pirtle Construction.