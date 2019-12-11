BizHack 11th Cohort – Digital Marketer’s Party

Digital Marketer’s Party



Thursday, December 12th at Venture Cafe – 6 pm

Here’s why you should come:

Facebook audience building via email segmentation

Shopping cart abandonment emails

Building a machine for constant lead generation

Krishan Arora, Founder & CEO of Arora Project, is going to give a keynote address on “Funnel Building 101.” He’ll share advanced marketing techniques such as:

Krishan Arora studied economics and business strategy at Harvard and has a decade of experience in product launches and growth marketing. Krishan’s expertise is using data-driven decision making to scale companies, campaigns and movements—honed through his work at industry-leading ad agencies and venture-backed startups.

His Miami-based agency, Arora Project, is a crowdfunding and digital marketing agency that has raised over $30 million for high-growth ventures around the world—from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and beyond. Its campaigns have reached hundreds of millions of people and raised tens of millions of dollars.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a top expert about how to increase revenue and target customers through your marketing funnel.

Also, Alex de Carvalho, the former lead of global social media strategy for IBM and director at Constant Contact, will talk about his two decades in social media marketing:

He started an email marketing company in 1998

He taught University of Miami’s first-ever class in social media marketing

He helped start Refresh Miami and founded Social Media Club of South Florida and Digital Media Assembly The complete details:

p.s. The festivities will also include case studies from Miami businesses, and perks such as a raffle, giveaways and an after-party.