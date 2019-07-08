BizHack Graduation Cohort 10

BizHack Academy welcomes the tenth cohort of its 12-week course on advanced digital marketing with a keynote speech by Joe Zubizarreta of Zubi Advertising and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Venture Cafe Miami. Joe Zubizarreta will speak on “Four Decades Growing and Selling a Family-Owned Advertising Business.” The event will feature case studies from Miami businesses that used online advertising techniques taught in the course to bring new customers to their businesses.

The evening’s celebration will feature a raffle, giveaways, discounts, and the music of BizHacker Soulpax. Plus an after party at The Wharf.

On July 25th you’ll hear case studies from:

Bruce Turkel, professional speaker and founder of Turkel Brands agency

Stuart Frankel, Subway franchise owner and inventor of the “Five-Dollar Footlong” promotion

Yoel Gutierrez of Mosquito Joe’s of Miami

Josue Recinos of High End Detail

You’ll meet and mingle with:

Cheryl Mizell of the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust

Juliana Angelogianopulos of The Miami Herald

Collon Brown of startup Perfectore, which launched with $1 million in sales

Danny Maldonado of Sushi Lucy restaurant

Fritzie Santoiry of Genesis Hopeful Haven nonprofit

And the rest of the power-packed BizHackers from Cohort 10.

You’ll also learn more about the BizHack’s 12-week course The Digital Marketer’s Edge, which teaches cutting-edge social media advertising practices to business owners and mid-career marketing and sales professionals. The course has helped transform the businesses and careers of more than 300 professionals in Miami. Our most recent group of businesses ran 68 ad campaigns totaling $7,200 over the three-month course and generated $290,359 in sales. That’s a 40x return on ad spend!

And you’ll hear an inspiring speech from Joe Zubizarreta of the legendary Zubi advertising family about the lessons he learned growing and selling the family-owned Zubi Advertising, one of Miami’s longest continuous running advertising agencies.

MORE ABOUT BIZHACK ACADEMY

BizHack Academy, named one of Miami’s top startups in the 2019 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Challenge, teaches advanced digital marketing. To apply for the next 12-week course, which starts Monday, September 9, visit apply.bizhack.com. You can learn more @bizhackacademy or on www.bizhack.com.

MORE ABOUT JOE ZUBIZARRETA

Joe Zubi is virtually a brand onto himself. Over the past 30 years, Joe has helped build stronger, more successful brands for Fortune 500 companies including Ford Motor Company, J.P. Morgan Chase, Dunkin’ Donuts, American Airlines, Walgreens, S.C. Johnson, Pizza Hut, The J.M. Smucker Co. and Mars, Incorporated. He was Chief Operating Officer for Zubi Advertising, one of Miami’s longest-running advertising agencies founded by his mother, Tere Zubizarreta, until the agency was sold in 2017 to WPP, the world’s largest advertising company. Joe now heads communications at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, where he has helped grow membership.

——-

EVENT LOCATION

Venture Cafe Miami – Everglades Room (Ground Floor)

1951 NW 7th Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

The event is in the six-story building on the southeast corner of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street. The Everglades Room is on the ground floor next to the south entrance of the building (the one that opens to the parking lot).

FREE PARKING

There is a gated parking lot just south of the building. The parking lot has entrances on both the east side of the 1900 block of NW 7th Avenue and the south side of the 600 block of NW 20th Street. Parking is free on Thursday evenings.