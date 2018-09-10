Brickell Energy hosts National Drive Electric Week-Miami featuring anchor event in Wynwood

The rising star of South Florida’s emerging electric vehicle (EV) community, Brickell Energy, is hosting National Drive Electric Week Miami for electric vehicle drivers, enthusiasts and those curious about EVs.

With the anchor event taking place Sept. 13, 5-9 p.m. at Venture Café Miami’s #ThursdayGathering, Brickell Energy President Alejandro Burgana has created a unique program to highlight the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric cars. Venture Café is located at CIC Miami, 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, Florida 33136.

“The rise of zero-emission electric vehicles is upon us and the accelerating shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars has begun,” says Burgana.

Part of the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week, the event will feature robust discussion with experts including the City of Miami Chief Resiliency Officer Jane Gilbert and Natalia Neira of the Southeast Florida Clean Cities Coalition, coupled with a hand-on displays of electric vehicles – all underscoring the rise of zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) in the Miami Metropolitan area.

And it’s certainly not just for EV enthusiasts. Says Burgana, “Even if you’ve only briefly entertained the thought of acquiring an AV, you’re in for an eye-opening introduction to the amazing world of EV driving.”

This event is one of more than 280 across the country – and around the world –where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors will hold electric car parades, “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties, recognition of leaders promoting EVs, launches of new public EV charging stations and other public events.

Miami attendees will have the opportunity to touch, feel, and interact with a sampling of EVs on display, from Nissan, Mercedes-Benz/Smart, Chevrolet, BMW, Tesla, Ford, Audi, AEV and many more.

Guests may also mingle among several info kiosks to learn about:

NGOs supporting clean transportation and renewable energy initiatives;

Local municipalities describing EV policy initiatives;

EV owners ready to share why they will never go back to gas-mobiles;

EV charging infrastructure experts describing programs to accelerate charging capacity where we live, work and play.

Featured speakers also will include: Flavia Tonioli, Sustainability Manager, City of Miami Beach; Simon Rose, Ambassador, NextCarPledge; and Alejandro Burgana, CEO, Brickell Energy, EV charging infrastructure.

According to Burgana, Floridians are evolving to cleaner and more efficient transportation means, making the Sunshine State the 4th largest market for electric vehicles with double digit growth rate.

“That’s why Brickell Energy is committed to offering the compelling, smart, conveniently located and affordable solutions in the market facilitating the adoption of Charging Stations for Host, Station Owners, Fleet Managers and EV Drivers all across Florida,” he added.

Brickell Energy is organizing the Miami event in cooperation with national organizers Plug In America, the Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association. The Nissan LEAF® is the exclusive national automotive sponsor. For a complete list of National Drive Electric Week events, visit: www.driveelectricweek.org.

National Drive Electric Week Miami happens in tandem with Venture Café Miami‘s dynamic Thursday Gathering, where attendees are welcome to mingle at both events. Venture Café is located at CIC Miami, a unique co-working office and lab space with robust programming, advising, and community-building initiatives.

* * * * *

Plug In America is the nation’s leading independent consumer voice for accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. Formed as a non-profit in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information collected from its coalition of plug-in vehicle drivers, through public outreach and education, policy work, and a range of technical advisory services. The organization conceived National Drive Electric Week and has advanced workplace charging by pioneering ride-and-drive events at such leading corporations as Google, Mattel, and Paramount Pictures. For more, visit: pluginamerica.org

Sierra Club is the nation’s oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization with more than 2.4 million members and supporters and chapters in all 50 states. The Sierra Club’s national electric vehicles initiative advocates for a switch to EVs as one important way to reduce emissions and cut oil consumption. Sierra Club is proud to have been one of the three national groups organizing National Drive Electric Week since its inception in 2011. For more, visit: www.sierraclub.org/EVGuide.

Electric Auto Association, formed in 1967, is a nonprofit educational organization with 75 chapters worldwide that promotes the advancement and widespread adoption of electric vehicles. For more, visit: www.electricauto.org.

Brickell Energy is committed to creating smart solutions to the growing demand of charging stations for electric vehicles. They not only passionate about electric vehicles and their progressive disruption in our commuting methods, but also believe that the much-needed charging infrastructure for this new technology must be financially viable. They couple the best technology in the market from ChargePoint with the most sophisticated financial tools for its clients, so that they may “make green” while “doing green.” For more, call Brickell Energy at 305-546-5407or visit www.brickellenergy.com.

For event information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/321683721938277/ or www.eventbrite.com/e/national-drive-electric-week-miami-tickets-49867335543.