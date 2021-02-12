Brickell Honda to Give Away Two Cars in February

Dealership thanks Miami customers and raffles car for Nicklaus Children’s Health System employees

Brickell Honda today announced that it will give away two new Honda automobiles in February as part of a promotion that honors frontline workers at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. Anyone who visits the S.W. 8th Street dealership, purchases a car, performs a test drive, or brings a vehicle in for service is eligible for the giveaway. The dealership wants to thank its customers for 20 years of incredible patronage while also recognizing the employees at Nicklaus who have endured incredible stresses on behalf of our community during the past year. Brickell Honda has set an ambitious goal to sell 500 cars in February.

As part of its Brickell 500 sales event, Brickell Honda will give away, via raffle, a two-year lease on a Honda automobile to the winners. Contest winners can either keep the car for themselves or offer the prize to another person.

“It’s been a challenging past 12 months, but we are excited about the future at Brickell Honda and believe the promotion will generate excitement and interest,” said Mario Murgado, CEO of Murgado Automotive Group, the parent company of Brickell Honda. “We are also incredibly pleased to offer this giveaway to the employees at Nicklaus Children’s Health System.”

Murgado is chair of the board of Nicklaus Children’s Health System and knows firsthand how its employees have worked tirelessly to keep our community’s children safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is open to anyone who visits the dealership in February, and entries must include a full name, email address, and phone number. The Brickell Honda showroom is located at 690 SW 8th St. in Miami and features more than 1,300 new Hondas. The dealership promises to beat any other dealer’s price by $500 while offering no payments until Spring and three years of no charge maintenance.

Murgado Automotive Group was founded in Miami, Fla. in 2001 and currently owns dealerships representing many of the world’s top automotive brands including Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, Buick, Cadillac, Ferrari, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Maserati, Mazda, and Volkswagen. More information is available at MurgadoAutomotiveGroup.com.