City Theatre and Arsht Center present Summer Shorts 2019

City Theatre (@citytheatremia) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) are presenting Summer Shorts 2019, America’s Short Play Festival.

Playing now through June 23, in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House) and led by City Theatre artistic director Margaret M. Ledford, Summer Shorts is an annual theatrical celebration that showcases the diversity of Miami through a variety of new short plays and musicals.

Considered as the kickoff of the summer theater season, City Theatre’s Summer Shorts will celebrate 24 years of presenting the best short plays in the country this season. City Theatre is the national leader in producing innovative, original “short” plays that enlighten, inspire and entertain.

Tickets to Summer Shorts 2019 are $35-$70*. Tickets are available now and may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling 305-949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Penned by the country’s leading playwrights, composers and lyricists, and performed by a company of South Florida theater all-stars, Summer Shorts offers theatergoers a fun-filled 90-minute program of new comedies, dramas, and mini-musicals.

Summer Shorts 2019 features the following:

Big Fat Cow – World Premiere! By Hillary Rollins (Book & Lyrics), William Johnson (Music); directed by Margaret M. Ledford; Finalist 2017 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

Franklin Pierce: Dragon Slayer – World Premiere! The Untold Story of America’s Debatably Least Effective President; By Preston Max Allen (Books & Lyrics) and Will Buck (Music); Directed by Michael Yawney;

Finalist 2018 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

Frozen Foods – Southeastern Premiere! By Ian August; Directed by Michael Yawney; Finalist 2018 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

Schrodinger’s Gun – Southeastern Premiere! By Greg A. Smith; Directed by Gladys Ramirez; Finalist 2018 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

Telephones And Bad Weather – Commissioned World Premiere! By Steve Yockey; Directed by Gladys Ramirez; Finalist 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

The Forgotten Place – Southeastern Premiere! By Jeff Locker; Directed by Gladys Ramirez; Finalist 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

The Presentation – Southeastern Premiere! By Lia Romeo; Directed by Margaret M Ledford; Finalist 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

This Is How Ghosts Speak By Jen Diamond; Directed by Margaret M Ledford; Finalist 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Contest.

Following is the Summer Shorts 2019 Creative Team:

City Theatre Artistic Director — Margaret M. Ledford;

The Directors — Margaret M. Ledford, Andy Quiroga, Gladys Ramirez, Michael Yawney;

The Acting Ensemble — Lindsey Corey, Jovon Jacobs, Daryl Patrice, Brian Reiff, Hannah Richter, Gregg Weiner;

The Playwrights, Composers and Lyricists — Ian August, Jen Diamond, Lia Romeo, Greg A Smith, Steve Yockey, Hillary Rollins & Bill Johnson, Preston Max Allen & Will Buck;

Musical Director: Caryl Fantel; Production Stage Manager: Naomi Zapata; Production Manager: Amy Rauchwerger; Choreography: Sandra Portal-Andreu; Lighting Design: Eric Nelson; Costume Design: Ellis Tillman; Scenic Design: Jodi Dellaventura; Sound Design: Steve Shapiro; Assistant Stage Manager/Deck Manager: Oriana Urdaneta; Properties Design: Natalie Taveras, and Photography: George Schiavone/Justin Namon.