“Coolest” Waterfront Dining in Miami

Chic, minimalist hotspot and local favorite that overlooks the Miami River, Zuma Miami offers an internationally acclaimed style of modern and contemporary Japanese cuisine in the heart of Downtown Miami. Featuring beautiful outdoor and dockside seating and sophisticated cuisine philosophy that calls for flavorsome dishes (inspired by the informal Japanese dining style called izakaya) — the environment is always fun and vibrant. Whether you are looking to casually scope out the A+ celeb scene at the lounge, hang out at the bar, discover dockside dining at the coveted terrace tables, taste a little bit of everything during its weekend brunch, or enjoy the newly renovated PDR and private riverfront terrace, Zuma Miami brings chef Rainer Becker’s vision to life while being at the epitome of the world’s chicest scene-and-be-seen.

BALEENkitchen at Solé Miami brings an incredible, nomadic lifestyle to the table with a menu that celebrates the flavors of the world and design reflecting the same. A favorite in the Summer months, guests can choose to forgo the al fresco terrace and enjoy oceanview dining with floor to ceiling windows, just steps from the surf but without all the heat. Globally-inspired, locally-sourced, the location serves up eclectic menus within impactful interiors inspired by an international sense of adventure. Fresh takes on dishes highlighting the land and nearby-sea are fused with exotic flavors and local produce, further paired with a robust list of craft cocktails and an extensive list of exotic takes on the classic Moscow Mule. Global from the ground up, interior design firm Dupoux Design pulled inspiration from the nearby Caribbean islands’ elegant European identity and layered in hints of maritime influence and neo-Victorian architecture typically found dotting the eastern coastline.

