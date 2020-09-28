Dolphins, Payless distribute meals, shoe vouchers, masks

The Miami Dolphins Foundation, as part of its Food Relief Program, partnered with Payless to distribute 1,600 meals, 1,000 shoe vouchers, along with 1,000 cloth face masks from Payless partner, Good Day, to South Florida students and their families at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 19. Meals for the event were provided by minority-owned, local-Miami restaurants — Arline’s Restaurant & Seafood, Chef Creole and Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill. Students and families in the Miami-Dade County community joined together with Payless and the Miami Dolphins for a celebratory day of food and fun. This donation effort is a part of Payless’ “Powered by Payless” initiative, which aims to help students, families and teachers in need by providing access to food, learning tools, personal protective equipment and shoes, and the first of many community outreach programs from the newly relaunchd Payless brand to come.

(Photo credit: Miami Dolphins)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here