Enrollment now underway for new STARS Global Preparatory School

Eglee Nuñez-Sancristobal, founder of STARS (Support The Autism Road to Success) Autism School and recipient of the 2019 Drexel Fund Fellow, has opened enrollment for the new Stars Global Preparatory School. The school will be open for students from hindergarten to eighth grade. The school campus is located at 10870 SW 113 Place and will officially open its doors to the public on Aug. 24.

Established in 2015, The Drexel Fund is a venture philanthropy fund. In such, the fund seeks visionary founders interested in gaining access to support and resources needed to take an inspired dream to an actual reality. These resources, to create new, sustainable, replicable high-performing private schools that can provide transformational outcomes for all students and families, especially families of limited means and educational access. As a recipient of this fellowship, STARS Global Preparatory School received a startup endorsement worth over $100,000 to open the new facilities.

The Drexel Fund Fellowship will support the vision of STARS Global Preparatory (STARS Global) which is to prepare all graduates academically and personally to lead and serve with people from different backgrounds and learning styles. The mission of STARS Global is to prepare students for high school, through excellent teaching and community engagement. STARS Global will inspire and connect the next generation of leaders, to their community, through yearly service-learning class projects.

“I am honored that our school community has been recognized as one of innovation and promise by the Drexel Fund,” Nuñez-Sancristobal said. “We are excited to promote strong communication skills, a global perspective, and an appreciation for diversity in order to prepare students for college, career and civic readiness in the 21st Century.”

To enroll in the new STARS Global Preparatory School, parents may register online by visiting www.starsglobalprep.org/ and clicking on the enrollment page. The school will host an open house in April for any parents who wish to receive additional information about the school and its mission. For questions regarding registration or the upcoming Open House, parents may call the school at 786-631-4770.

STARS Global Preparatory School is a nonprofit school with a unique Enriched Character Education and Service-Learning Model through real-life learning experiences that will enable all students to achieve academic success and civic leadership.

The school will promote philanthropy education, teaching all students about civil, society, and the importance of giving time, talent, and treasure for the common good.

The new school building will encompass diversity and will serve as a community campus.

For more information, visit www.starsglobalprep.org/.