VIDACANN LAUNCHES EREZ TINCTURES FROM GLOBAL CANNABIS PIONEER TIKUN OLAM

On Friday, February 7th All VidaCann Locations Selling Erez Strain Available in Tinctures and Vapes

VidaCann, one of the largest and most advanced providers of medical cannabis in Florida, is rolling out Erez tinctures, available on Friday, February 7th at all VidaCann locations statewide. VidaCann continues to launch not only new strains and delivery methods from Tikun Olam, but their own proprietary products in an effort to bring Florida patients the most diverse and premium line of cannabis products available. VidaCann recently announced a $25 million expansion of operations that includes over 600,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation space, increasing the company’s footprint and ability to meet patient demand.

Based in Israel and backed by over a decade of medical cannabis research, Tikun Olam has built the world’s largest medical cannabis treatment database with over 20,000 patients and growing. Erez, named after Tikun Olam’s first-ever patient, is an indica-dominant hybrid with a THC range between 15-18%. The strain is available at all VidaCann locations and via delivery in tinctures and vapes. VidaCann is the exclusive provider in the state of Florida of Tikun Olam products.

Through time-honored organic growing methods coupled with cutting-edge technologies, VidaCann produces more than 30 premium strains and over 200 product SKUS that include flower, tinctures, capsules, topicals, vapes and concentrate syringes. VidaCann is a privately held company, 100% owned and operated by Floridians, for Floridians, committed to providing patients safe, effective and all-natural cannabis products.

VidaCann currently has dispensaries in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Daytona Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Palm Bay, Pensacola, Port Charlotte, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach, which includes free delivery statewide. VidaCann is set to open 10 dispensaries in 2020 which includes five locations opening in the next several months in Miami, Lakeland, Cape Coral, Gainesville and a second location in Orlando. The company is projected to have over 35 dispensary locations opened and operating statewide by the end of 2021.