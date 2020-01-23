FPL Solar Installation Arrives at Bayfront Park For Big Game

As South Florida prepares for Game Day, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today debuted a multi-purpose solar installation at Bayfront Park to power the downtown festivities with more clean energy. Beyond the game, the solar installation will serve as a lasting landmark and symbolize Miami’s sustainable and resilient future.

The canopy-like solar structure covers nearly 400 feet of walkway around the venue, now known as the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park. The 500-panel solar installation, which also includes seven solar trees located around the park, cumulatively generates about 250 kilowatts of emissions-free energy – more than the power used during the amphitheater’s concert season.

“With hundreds of thousands of football fans descending on our community and millions more worldwide tuning in for the big game, the FPL Solar Amphitheater showcases the bold, innovative spirit of Miami and the city’s relentless commitment to sustainability and resiliency,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Doubling as a test site, this new solar landmark enables FPL to conduct cutting-edge research as we bring even more affordable clean energy to our customers. Importantly, the solar array demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together toward a common goal.”

FPL partnered with Bayfront Park Management Trust, the City of Miami and Live Nation on this unique solar installation for the amphitheater. In addition to generating solar energy, the array serves as a research hub and test bed for groundbreaking “bifacial solar panel” technology, which, unlike traditional panels, is able to produce energy on both sides.

“The FPL Solar Amphitheater ushers in an era of innovation for this historic park,” said Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust. “By day, the solar canopy and trees produce renewable energy and advance our sustainability mission. And, when the sun goes down, the array’s colorful lights add a new dynamic to Miami’s iconic skyline.”

The solar canopy and trees feature LED lighting that illuminate the venue at night and can be programmed to change colors to coincide with special events.

“This is an exciting time for Bayfront Park,” said FPL Solar Amphitheater General Manager Joseph Nieman. “We’re thrilled to be able to help support the growth of renewable energy in Florida and to showcase this great sustainable technology to concert-goers.”

The FPL Solar Amphitheater joins more than a dozen FPL solar installations in Miami-Dade County, including solar trees at parks and the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, which can power up to 15,000 homes with solar when the sun is shining.