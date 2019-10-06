Heavily influenced by Motown and Bob Marley, Miami’s Marquise Fair to appear at The Barnacle, Oct. 12

Spread out a picnic blanket on the bayside lawn and enjoy an evening of Motown, soul, and reggae with Marquise Fair. Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults; $8 for Barnacle Society Members; and $3 for kids 6-9 (under age 6 is free).

Marquise Fair found his love for music as a five-year-old singing Gospel songs in his mother’s church. He was heavily influenced by Motown and Bob Marley while growing up and began performing on stage at age 20 with a used guitar he taught himself to play.

Independent producer and drummer, David Wheren, invited Marquise to work under him in Switzerland in 2013, and he has been playing music professionally in Europe and the U.S. ever since. He finished recording his first album with David in 2015, and his latest release entitled “One Race” has aired on television and radio in Switzerland. He competed on American Idol in 2018 and was one of 169 contestants to make it to Hollywood.

Marquise currently performs in Miami, singing original songs and soul, blues, Motown and reggae classics.

For info, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.thebarnacle.org. You may also send an email to Jessica.Cabral@FloridaDEP.gov