Spirits are ready to rise again at Barnacle’s Annual Haunted Ballet, Oct. 17-20

The spirits are ready to rise again, at The Barnacle, Oct. 17-20, as Center Street Projects shines a light on those from a bygone era who haunt the lands of The Grove. Guests of the 2019 Haunted Ballet will watch as they dance their stories beneath the moonlit sky and try to escape their tragic endings, night after magical night.

Presented in an open walk-thru concept on the grounds of the Historic Barnacle Estate, various dances choreographed by a group of Miami’s most talented artists will be performed throughout the five-acre property built by Commodore Ralph Munroe built here 130 years ago. The dancers will be fictional characters based on the history of Coconut Grove, specifically from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Guests are encouraged to park nearby and meet at the front gate. Performances begin at 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, and 19; and at 8 p.m. during the single performance on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Cost is $20 per person. Tickets are available immediately prior to each night’s performance at the main gate of The Barnacle Historic State Park; or on Eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-haunted-ballet-tickets-72398364457

For show information, visit www.thehauntedballet.com; or send an email to info@thehauntedballet.com.

There is no minimum age requirement for this event. While children are welcome, this is not intended to be a children’s event and is performed outdoors at night. It is up to the guardian’s discretion whether this show is appropriate for their child.

Comfortable clothing and as little baggage as necessary is encouraged. Bringing an umbrella is recommended should it start to rain.

ABOUT THE PRODUCER

Producer of The Haunted Ballet, Center Street Projects, is committed to producing original work that encourages the collaboration of artists from different platforms and genres. They provide professional opportunities for artists to connect with their community through outreach as well. Initiating relationships through the projects that Center Street Projects produces is how they help to unify and promote our community of artists.

ABOUT THE VENUE HOST

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For park information, call 305-442-6866; or visit www.TheBarnacle.org and www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.