Janelle Gonzalez Joins Marcus & Millichap Miami

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, announced that Janelle Gonzalez has joined the firm. Janelle is a multicultural investment sales professional, specializing in the acquisition and disposition of urban retail, net leased and land throughout South Florida.

Janelle began her residential and commercial real estate career at International

Realty Group in 2015 where she focused mainly on income, producing properties from multifamily and residential deals. Managing to secure over $18 million of exclusive listings and sales within the first 3 years of her career.

Janelle received “Rookie of the Year” in 2016 and Top Producer 2017 and 2018 while going to school full-time. In 2018-2019, Janelle received her Master of Science in International Real Estate from Florida International University. In 2015, Janelle graduated from Palmer Trinity High School, which is when she started her career in Real Estate. Her experience and wealth of knowledge has allowed Janelle to soundly advise her clients with regards to financial and investment opportunities.

“After speaking with several commercial real estate firms, it was clear to me that Marcus & Millichap was the perfect fit for my success.” Says Janelle