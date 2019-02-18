Legacy left by longtime Miami resident Roz Soltz

Roz Soltz who passed away on Dec. 17, 2018, was a leader. She was a leader with her family, in her community in Miami (Roz moved from Brooklyn to Miami at the age of 18), in her community in Israel and in her heart. Roz had a huge open heart, an open mind and an open home. She was a Woman of Valor. Roz, who was married in 1948 to her loving late husband Gerry, was a mother to Alyssa (Roger) Friedland, Howard (Terry) Soltz, Lesly (Ellie Goldman) Diaz and pre-deceased daughter Bonnie Soltz.

She was a grandmother to nine and a great-grandmother to seven.

Born in New Jersey on Nov. 26, 1927, Roz attended Brooklyn College and transferred to University of Miami where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree cum laude. Roz attended the University of Havana where she became fluent in Spanish and used it a great deal.

She worked in the travel business for more than 35 years and travelled the world with Gerry.

Roz, who also spoke Hebrew, made Aliyah to Israel with her family in 1971 and returned in 1974 to Miami due to economic reasons. When she and Gerry retired more than 20 years ago, they moved back to Israel where her daughter Alyssa and Alyssa’s family were living. Roz’s grandfather Chaim was an ardent Zionist and so was Roz.

She was involved in Jr. Hadassah, Hadassah, B’nai Brith, Technion and the family was longtime members of Beth David Congregation. She served as president of the Florida Region of Hadassah and served on the National Board of Hadassah. While living in Jerusalem, she was elected to the Executive Board of Hadassah Israel and was a member of Hadassah International and was on their steering committee. Active in the Masorti Congregation Ramot Zion in French Hill, Jerusalem, she was chair of AACI Jerusalem Region and on their National Seniors Board.

Roz inspired many in her life. She was a founder of Hadassah’s Camp Judaea in Hendersonville, NC. Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund at Camp Judaea, 1440 Spring Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.