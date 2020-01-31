Master Class – Find Your Target Audience Online

Date and time: Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30 to 11 am

Location: The Idea Center at Miami Dade College 315 Northeast 2nd Avenue Building 8, 5th Floor, Miami, FL 33132

Cost: $25

Bring your laptop to this hands-on, 1.5-hour Master Class to learn how to find your target audience online successfully.

Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will walk you through the basics of finding your target audience. Learn how to find new customers and generate sales in 2020 using the most powerful ad platform ever built.

This session will be held at The Idea Center at Miami Dade College in downtown Miami.

Open enrollment, though seating is limited. No prior advertising experience required.

About Lead Instructor Dan Grech

Dan Grech is the founder and lead instructor of BizHack Academy, which provides digital marketing training to nonprofits and businesses across South Florida. He was the News Director at WLRN (Miami’s NPR station) and was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team at The Miami Herald. He co-hosted Miami’s first podcast, Under the Sun. He’s worked at The Washington Post, Marketplace and PBS’s Nightly Business Report. He’s also worked as the head of digital marketing at two software startups and the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned energy company. Dan is an active member of the South Florida startup ecosystem, where he’s mentored companies at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program, Babson College’s WIN Lab, StartUP FIU, The Idea Center at Miami Dade College, the Watson Institute at Lynn University and the Inter American Development Bank. And he’s taught at top universities including Princeton, Columbia and University of Miami. Dan is a graduate of Princeton University and has a Masters degree in storytelling from FIU.

About BizHack Academy

BizHack Academy is Miami’s top provider of digital marketing training to nonprofit executives, government officials, business owners and marketing professionals. BizHack was named one of Miami’s top startups in 2019 by The Miami Herald. Since 2015, BizHack has trained more than 5,000 professionals in Miami and worked with more than 300 companies including NBCUniversal, Univision, The Related Group, Whirlpool, Novartis, Wells Fargo, Copa Airlines and Royal Caribbean.

About The Idea Center at Miami Dade College

The Idea Center is MDC’s hub of entrepreneurship and innovation, the place where students from all disciplines can gather, collaborate and take advantage of resources and training to develop their entrepreneurial ideas. Through cutting-edge entrepreneurship education, professional development and experiential learning, students and community members can acquire the tools needed to identify challenges and develop solutions. For more information, visit www.theideacenter.co