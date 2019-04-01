MDC libraries receive ALA grants to promote reading among teens

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) libraries were awarded grants recently to participate in the American Library Association’s (ALA) Great Stories Club, a thematic reading and discussion program that engages underserved teens through literature-based outreach programs, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

MDC was awarded seven grants and projects will be taking place throughout the 2018-19 academic year at various campuses. The college is collaborating with local community organizations, high schools and programs to promote reading of important books and discussions that explore the concept of empathy, what it means to be a hero, truth, healing and transformation. Librarians and staff at MDC campuses will work with small groups of local teens to read and discuss the stories. Other related activities will further engage participants in conversation and action on topics related to social justice.

“The opportunities afforded to our youth through this wonderful grant and program will allow us to discuss current and important local issues in a safe environment that will lead to a higher understanding of one another and the importance of personal experiences and values that collectively make up South Florida,” said College-wide Learning Resources director Erick Dominicis. “The MDC libraries are very excited to be part of a selected national group of libraries to do this work with our youth.”