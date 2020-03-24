MDC to Illuminate Freedom Tower for National Donate Life Blue & Green Day

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) will illuminate its historic Freedom Tower blue and green, at sunset on Friday, Apr. 17, in observance of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, an initiative to bring awareness to organ, eye, and tissue donation.

On National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, the public is encouraged to wear blue and green, hold events, and collaborate with local restaurants, stores, media and community organizations to bring attention to this cause. This event offers hope to the 113,000 men, women, and children across the country waiting for a lifesaving transplant. In Florida, there are more than 5,000 men, women, and children waiting for an organ transplant. On average, 22 people die each day due to lack of available organs — almost one person dying every hour. In addition, every 10 minutes a new name is added to the transplant waiting list.

Blue & Green Day is part of National Donate Life Month, an annual event to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation and to share the importance of registering one’s decision to be a donor, pay tribute to deceased and living donors, and celebrate the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.

Registering is fast and easy through the Medical ID tab within the iPhone Health app or at DonateLifeFlorida where those interested in becoming donors can make their wishes known. They also will find legal, first-person authorization for organs to be donated, which removes the burden of decision-making from families. Joining the registry can be done when applying for a Florida state ID card or driver’s license. For more information or to register as a donor, visit www.donatelifeflorida.org.