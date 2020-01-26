MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, January 26 through Sunday, February 2, 2020

SR 112/Airport Expressway­­­

Lane Closure

The left lane on eastbound SR 112 from NW 35th Avenue to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for landscape improvements on Sunday, January 26 through Friday, January 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 107th Avenue will be closed for loop construction on Sunday, January 26 and Monday, January 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, January 28. Divers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 107th Avenue can:

· Turn left on NW 12th Street

· Turn right on NW 87th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 107th Avenue can:

· Turn left on NW 7th Street

· Turn left on NW 87th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, January 26, Monday, January 27, and Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto Perimeter Road

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 57th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, January 26, Monday, January 27, and Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, January 26 through Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, January 26 through Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on westbound SR 836

· Take exit to northbound NW 107th Avenue on right

· Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, January 26 through Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for striping on Monday, January 27 through Wednesday, January 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

· Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road coming from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for roadway work on Monday, January 27 through Wednesday, January 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Tuesday, January 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

· Turn right on NW 7th Street

· Turn right on NW 57th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left on NW 57th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82ndAvenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting on Sunday, January 26 through Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 25th Street

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Continue on NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, January 26 through Thursday, January 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

· Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on northbound or southbound SW 127th Avenue will be closed from SW 124th Street to SW 130th Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, January 27 through Friday, January 31 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and on Saturday, February 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

· Turn left on SW 120th Street

· Go east to 122nd Avenue

· Turn right and go south to 128th Street

· Turn right and go west to 127th Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

· Turn right on SW 128th Street

· Go east to 122nd Avenue

· Turn left and go north to 120th Street

· Turn left and go west to 127th Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 122nd Avenue will be closed from SW 128th Street to approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of SW 122nd Avenue and SW 128th Street for drainage work on Monday, January 27 through Friday, January 31 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, February 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120th Street can:

· Turn right on SW 120th Street

· Go west to 127th Avenue

· Turn left and go south to 128th Street

· Turn left and go east to 122nd Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120th Avenue can:

· Turn left on SW 128th Street

· Go west to 127th Avenue

· Turn right and go north to 120th Street

· Turn right and go east to 122nd Avenue

Complete Street closure

All lanes on SW 128th Street will be closed from SW 122nd Avenue to 128th Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, January 27 through Friday, January 31 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.