Annual Caribbean Carnival season heats up as line-up is unveiled for 2018 Miami Carnival

The annual Caribbean Carnival season culminates with one of the largest cultural spectacles in North America, on October 7, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165.

Miami Carnival, celebrating 34 years, continues to be a feather in the cultural diversity cap of Miami and the South Florida region. The Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert is presented by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB).

The festival is also made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Over 17 masquerade bands will compete for prizes, pageantry and bragging rights.

“After 34 years, Miami Carnival is an institutional mainstay of Miami’s cultural tourism economy,” states Marlon Hill, attorney for Miami Carnival.

“With the generations of persons of Caribbean descent from the region and other corners of America who have made Miami home, their music, culture, and artistic energy are helping to book out the availability of hotel rooms, special event venues, rent-a-cars, and shopping centers over the Columbus Day Weekend. This event transforms Miami into an economically vibrant culture wonderland,” he continued.

According to Connie W. Kinnard, GMCVB Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development, “We are excited to partner again with Miami Carnival. Each year the festival organizers enhance the planning and execution with bigger and better ways to showcase Caribbean Heritage from all over the world and particularly in the Miami metropolitan area.”

“It is our hope that the festival continues to grow in numbers and also becomes a staple itinerary event for potential tourists to consider when planning vacations, reunions, and conventions,” Kinnard added.

QUICK LOOK:

WHEN: Sunday, October 7

WHAT: Miami Carnival Parade of Bands & Concert

WHERE: Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds

TIME: Time: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

TICKET: Advance Tickets $35

Miami Carnival is a kaleidoscope of Caribbean cultures under one umbrella that will celebrate one of Miami’s premier cultural festivals that captures the spirit, passion, and essence of the Caribbean-American community.

Presented by The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the day also includes the diverse and unique flavors of Caribbean food, drinks, and crafts. JetBlue is the official airline carrier. Patrons are encouraged to use one of the three free park and ride locations.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Kes The Band, Patrice Roberts, Shurwayne Winchester, Teddyson John, Dil E Nadan, King Bubba, Peter Ram, Stiffy, Ricardo Drue, Trinidad &Tobago Prison Band, P Goodz, Prime Ethic, Soca Empress J, Scrappy, Rudy Live, Mr. Pearly, Julien Believe, Kiprich, Tara Lynne, Sweet Shells, Imma Haitian 257.

DJs-DJ Chosen, DJ Spice, DJ Dorenzo, Survivor International, DJ Stichiz, DJ The Party General. Hosted by MC Wassy, Papa Keith (103.5 The Beat), DLife (WBLS/Sirius Radio/FRPTV and Streaming host). “Special Appearance” by Flo Rida.

ABOUT GMCVB

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami and the Beaches for leisure, business, and conventions.

For a vacation guide, visit Miami & The Beaches or call 888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit Miami Meetings.

PARK & RIDE

Attendees now have the opportunity to “kick-start their Miami Carnival experience” when taking advantage of the “Park and Ride” offer. Get details on pick up locations. Park & Ride features include:

Free Parking with purchase of an online event ticket

Air Conditioned Shuttle to the event

Onboard entertainment to the event

Authentic Caribbean experience

PARK & RIDE LOCATIONS

Performing Arts Center: 3800 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

Golden Glades: 17080 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33169

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

CORPORATE SPONSORS

Miami Carnival is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Jet Blue-Official Airline Carriers for Miami Carnivals, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey – Official Miami Carnival Whiskey, Yellow Cab Broward, Concrete Beach Brewery, Nuvo Sparkling Liqueur, Caribbean Airlines, Official airline carrier for Panorama, Concrete Brewery and MoneyGram.

For more information, visit the Miami Carnival website.