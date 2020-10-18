Miami Sailor assigned to U.S. Navy destroyer

Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Nicolas Henao from Miami, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during flight operations on Oct. 4 in the Arabian Gulf. John Paul Jones is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson)